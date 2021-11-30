By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Foo Fighters are bringing their just-announced tour to Pittsburgh next year.READ MORE: 2 Drug Dealers To Plead Guilty In Mac Miller’s Overdose Death
The Rock Hall of Famers will be at the Pavilion at Star Lake on May 14.
FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022
Tickets are on sale Friday, Dec. 3rd at 10am local time.
Watch your inbox for pre-sale details!
Pre-sales start TODAY!https://t.co/FCmtxn4srM#FF2022 pic.twitter.com/tU2hov24yc
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021
Pittsburgh is the first stop on the North American tour, which kicks off in May and ends in August with two shows in Los Angeles.READ MORE: Driver Of Vehicle Hits Pedestrian In Squirrel Hill
One show in Minneapolis was already scrapped after the Foo Fighters said the Huntington Bank Stadium wouldn’t comply with the band’s COVID-19 policies requiring a vaccine or negative test.
The Pavilion at Star Lake already has its own vaccine-or-test policy in place.MORE NEWS: KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Final Total Helps More Than 38K Families Have Thanksgiving Meals
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 3.