By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Goo Goo Dolls are adding a Pittsburgh stop to their North American tour.

The rock band known for the hit “Iris” will be at Stage AE on Sept. 22. Pittsburgh was one of more than a dozen extra shows tacked on to the list.

The summer tour kicks off in Nampa, Idaho in July and ends in Buffalo in September, with Pittsburgh as the second to last show. They’ll be joined by Blue October.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.