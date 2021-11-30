By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Goo Goo Dolls are adding a Pittsburgh stop to their North American tour.
The rock band known for the hit “Iris” will be at Stage AE on Sept. 22. Pittsburgh was one of more than a dozen extra shows tacked on to the list.
We've just added more dates to our 2022 summer tour with special guest @blueoctober !! Inner Machine Members can access presale tickets Wed Dec 1 at 10AM local time – Thurs Dec 2 at 10PM local time. Public On Sale begins Fri Dec 3 at 10 AM local time at https://t.co/i3RDcTINte. pic.twitter.com/2fN1MuaaW4
— Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) November 30, 2021
The summer tour kicks off in Nampa, Idaho in July and ends in Buffalo in September, with Pittsburgh as the second to last show. They’ll be joined by Blue October.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.