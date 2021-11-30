By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Thanksgiving night shooting in Munhall.READ MORE: Police Issue Arrest Warrant For 53-Year-Old Man In Munhall Shooting
Darnell Pearson, 53, turned himself in Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Municipal Court building, police said.
He was wanted for shooting another man along Scotia Way last Thursday night.
Pearson is accused of breaking into a home there and shooting the victim while he was visiting, Allegheny County police said. A 10-year-old child was also in the home.
Pearson is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, recklessly endangerment and a weapons count.
Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).