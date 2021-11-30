By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,766 new coronavirus cases and 113 deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,736,920 cases and 33,421 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,734 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 836 in ICUs.

The state says 15,356,253 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,623,497 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 169,661 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There have been 68,183 cases among residents and 50,181 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,099 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

