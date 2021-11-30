GIVING TUESDAYHere’s how you can help Pittsburghers in need today
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy last seen in Brookline.

The last sighting of 13-year-old Marquay Bryant was around midnight, police said.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Bryant is 5-foot-two-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, white baseball cap and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141