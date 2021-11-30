By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy last seen in Brookline.
The last sighting of 13-year-old Marquay Bryant was around midnight, police said.
Bryant is 5-foot-two-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, white baseball cap and white Crocs.
MISSING: Detectives seek your help to find 13-year-old Marquay Bryant. He was last seen in Brookline around midnight last night. He is 5'2", 125 pounds & wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, white ball cap & white Crocs. Call SVU at 412-32-7141 with information. pic.twitter.com/m0Xl6GZM4r
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 30, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141