PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All Propel schools in the area will be learning remotely today due to a threat that was posted on social media.

Multiple threats were made via Snapchat, and as a result, all 13 schools in the system will utilize remote learning Tuesday.

In their initial statement, Propel was only going to have its schools in Montour and Hazelwood learn remotely, as those were schools were the initial threat happened.

All of the 11 remaining schools were to remain with in-person learning, but that has since changed.

The threat alleged that someone will either bring a gun to school or a bomb to the Propel Montour campus.

At this point, the school system is working with police to find out who made the threats.

The intent is to file charges once someone is identified.

Propel is asking anyone who could help identify the suspect tot call 911.