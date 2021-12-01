By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – December 1 is World AIDS Day and it's a day to bring awareness to the virus.
This year, there are new findings showing positive progress in treating HIV.
The CDC says case rates in the United States have dropped significantly for white men who are gay or bisexual over the last decade.
Infections fell from 7,500 to 5,100 from 2020 to 2019.
During that timespan, infection rates for Black gay men inched downward and rose slightly for Hispanic and Latino men.
There are several testing sites across the Pittsburgh region, including AIDS-Free Pittsburgh, the Central Outreach Resource Center, and Community Human Services.