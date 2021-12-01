By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 707 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 618 are confirmed cases and 89 are probable.
Nineteen deaths come from an import of data from the state. One happened in August, one in October, and the other 19 in November. Three people were in the 25-49 age group, five were in the 50-64 age group and 13 were 65 or older.
There have been 9,305 total hospitalizations and 150,886 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,464.
