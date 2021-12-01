By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic next week.
On Dec. 10, the department is holding a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at Imani Christian Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You must pre-register online if you are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. No pre-registration is required for boosters or a flu shot.
Click here for more.
There will also be a mobile testing site at Imani Christian Academy on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Walk-ins are welcomed, but you can pre-register here.