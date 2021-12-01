By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – Students of Butler County Community College will not be resuming classes until Monday.READ MORE: Butler County Community College Closes For 2 Days Due To Ransomware Attack
On Sunday, the school announced it was canceling classes until Tuesday as it deals with the fallout of a ransomware attack.
The attack has affected the school’s databases, hard drives, and servers.
Students have been told by the school they will work with anyone who may need more time to complete their assignments.