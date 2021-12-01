By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Dozens of cars with menorahs on their roofs were seen driving through Squirrel Hill on Tuesday night.
It was all part of Chabad of Pittsburgh's annual Menorah Car Parade.
It began at Rodef Shalom congregation on Fifth Avenue and then drove to Chabad of Greenfield on Murray Avenue for a celebration.
"It began with a large menorah parade, larger than ever, close to 100 cars going through Oakland, Shadyside, and Squirrel Hill, up here to Greenfield," said Rabbi Yisroel Altein of the Chabad of Squirrel Hill, "bringing the lights of Hanukkah, the joy of the holiday to the streets."
The parade was full of singing, dancing, food, and the lighting of a six-foot menorah made of ice.