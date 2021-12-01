By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Cleanup is underway after 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of gas spilled into a stream in Washington County, authorities said.

The Department of Environmental Protection said the spill happened Sunday and was discovered after a gas odor was reported near the intersection of Pennsylvania Routes 136 and 519 in Eighty-Four.

Officials were sent to the site to investigate. They found the fuel spilled from the Kwik Fill gas station in Eighty-Four, impacting an unnamed tributary to Little Chartiers Creek, the DEP said.

The DEP said cleanup efforts are underway, including the installation of a siphon dam and the use of a vacuum truck to collect the gas from the water.

The DEP tells @KDKA 5,000-6,000 gallons of fuel spilled into a Washington County creek from a nearby Kwik Fill. Residents in the area tell me they've gotten sick from the smell and wildlife in the area have been affected. Cleanup is underway right now. pic.twitter.com/m5NWXEj4Jl — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) December 1, 2021

The Washington County Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are also investigating.

If anyone is concerned for their health, call 911 or consult your physician.