By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AVELLA (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a large house fire overnight in Avella.
The fire at the home on Gardner Street caught fire just before 2:00 a.m.
The chief tells KDKA the home was fully engulfed when they arrived and one person was trapped.
That person was able to get out before firefighters arrived and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.
Their condition is unknown.
The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal is on the scene and they do believe the home is a total loss.