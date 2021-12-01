CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Illegal Dumping, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Safety

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the city of Pittsburgh launched an effort to crack down on illegal dumping, a man is facing charges.

READ MORE: Man Sentenced For Throwing Concrete At Pittsburgh Police Car At Protest

A 60-year-old from North Versailles is accused of unloading a truckload of trash on Renfrew Street in Larimer in July and August.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 7,606 New Cases, 100 More Deaths

The Peduto administration has been working to tighten enforcement on littering and illegal dumping. Some of the city’s more than 800 known illegal dumping sites have new high resolution cameras to catch suspects.

Illegal dumping costs taxpayers about $68 million a year, Mayor Bill Peduto said.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 707 New Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

The man, who police didn’t identify, is facing charges of theft of services and scattering rubbish.