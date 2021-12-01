By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Mt. Lebanon School District students will go to school as planned this morning but there will be an increased police presence on the campus.
Police in Mt. Lebanon and federal law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the high school and other area schools on the social media platform Yik-Yak.
The threat is not believed to be credible.
The school superintendent alerted families to the threat on Tuesday night via email and let them know that school will continue as planned.
They’re telling students who planned to take the Algebra I Keystone to arrive at 8:00 a.m. as scheduled and anyone who is not taking the test to arrive at 10:00 a.m., also as scheduled.