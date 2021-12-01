By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has one of the highest-paid state legislatures in the United States and beginning today, they will get a bump in pay.

Their automatic pay raise kicks in, boosting their pay to over $95,000/year.

Some of those lawmakers earn well over six figures, depending on the position they hold in the statehouse or senate.

The pay raise doesn’t require a vote because of a 1995 law that bases their raises on inflation.

Pennsylvania ranks third on the list of highest-paid legislatures in the country.

California is number one, followed by New York, and then Pennsylvania, not counting per diem.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire legislators earn just $100 per year and New Mexico does not pay its legislators a salary, just per diem.