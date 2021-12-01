By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has one of the highest-paid state legislatures in the United States and beginning today, they will get a bump in pay.
Their automatic pay raise kicks in, boosting their pay to over $95,000/year.
Some of those lawmakers earn well over six figures, depending on the position they hold in the statehouse or senate.
The pay raise doesn’t require a vote because of a 1995 law that bases their raises on inflation.
Pennsylvania ranks third on the list of highest-paid legislatures in the country.
California is number one, followed by New York, and then Pennsylvania, not counting per diem.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire legislators earn just $100 per year and New Mexico does not pay its legislators a salary, just per diem.