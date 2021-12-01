By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins are back in black.READ MORE: Man Killed, Woman In Critical Condition After Being Found Behind Apartment Complex
For 12 home games this season, starting on December 11, the Penguins are bringing back their diagonal, black Pittsburgh Jerseys.READ MORE: White House, CDC Monitoring Omicron Variant As Holiday Travel Is Expected To Increase
The jersey, a throwback to the 1990s, features yellow, diagonal Pittsburgh text on the crest and the skating penguin on the shoulder.
It was made famous on the ice by the likes of Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Tom Borasso, and Ron Francis but made famous off the ice by rapper Snopp Dogg.MORE NEWS: On Eve Of Vaccine Deadline, Number Of Allegheny County Employees Refusing Vaccination Appears Low
Full Third Jersey Schedule
- December 11 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- December 17 vs. Buffalo Sabres
- January 2 vs. San Jose Sharks
- January 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets
- January 28 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- February 26 vs. New York Rangers
- March 11 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- March 13 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- March 27 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- April 9 vs. Washington Capitals
- April 12 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- April 21 vs. Boston Bruins