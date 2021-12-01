By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report shows not just how much its stores earned, but also what Pennsylvanians drank.READ MORE: 5,000-6,000 Gallons Of Gas Spilled Into Washington County Stream
Overall sales were up, but online figures declines, likely due to most state stories opening in July last year.
The LCB said it contributed more than $800 million to the state’s general fund.READ MORE: Police: Brackenridge Homeowner Finds Man At Kitchen Table Eating Ice Cream On Thanksgiving Day
Canned and uncanned ready-to-drink beverages spiked by 91 percent.
Unflavored vodka was the state’s top product of the year, bringing in more than $307 million. Second on the list was American whiskey, followed by cognac.MORE NEWS: Deadline Approaches For Allegheny County Employees To Prove Vaccination Or Face Termination
Click here to read the full report.