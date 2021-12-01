CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report shows not just how much its stores earned, but also what Pennsylvanians drank.

Overall sales were up, but online figures declines, likely due to most state stories opening in July last year.

The LCB said it contributed more than $800 million to the state’s general fund.

Canned and uncanned ready-to-drink beverages spiked by 91 percent.

Unflavored vodka was the state’s top product of the year, bringing in more than $307 million. Second on the list was American whiskey, followed by cognac.

Click here to read the full report.