By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Rostraver Township commissioner was arrested for allegedly harassing his political opponents.
John Lorenzo is accused of using an app to hide his cell phone number so he could send harassing text messages to several people.
READ MORE: 5,000-6,000 Gallons Of Gas Spilled Into Washington County Stream
He’s also accused of setting up fake social media accounts with the names of two fellow commissioners and posting comments in their names.
Lorenzo denies the accusations and says he's done nothing wrong.
He faces charges of harassment and unlawful use of a computer.