By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET (KDKA) – The Somerset County district attorney charged with sexual assault will lose his pay and benefits.
The county's salary board has said they are suspending Jeffrey Thomas' salary.
Thomas is being accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman at her home in September.
A trial date has not been set.