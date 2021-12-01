PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees.

In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s.

This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th.

While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain.

Rain showers should begin to roll into western PA by 2:00 p.m. today with Pittsburgh likely seeing the first raindrops of the day around 3:00 p.m.

The rain is along a warm front, with highs on Thursday in the mid to potentially upper 60s. Rain showers should be heaviest this evening from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Thursday will see highs in the mid to upper 50s. Model data up until today had been showing the chance for some rain late Thursday as the cool front comes through.

I will keep this rain chance to a relatively low scattered isolated chance for now.

I am bumping up high temperatures for Sunday and into Monday. I have highs now back in the 50s on both days.

This is a change from earlier in the week with most forecasting highs in just the mid to low 40s. I also have any rain chances on Sunday coming in after 8:00 p.m.

Looking ahead for the month, NOAA’s monthly outlook has us in the slightly above normal category when it comes to our monthly temperature for December.

The strongest signal for above normal comes in the south with a bullseye right over Texas.

