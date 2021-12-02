By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 653 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 9,143 New Cases, 128 More Deaths
Of the new cases, 589 are confirmed cases and 64 are probable.
There have been 9,343 total hospitalizations and 151,539 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,463.
