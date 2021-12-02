HOLIDAY SHIPPINGClick here for FedEx, USPS and UPS deadlines
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 653 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 589 are confirmed cases and 64 are probable.

There have been 9,343 total hospitalizations and 151,539 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,463.

