By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of a driver who crashed into a Pittsburgh building in the summer has been ruled a suicide, authorities say.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ronald Morgan’s death a suicide on Thursday, saying he died from thermal and inhalation injuries after he drove into the Biomat USA Plasma Center on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.
"The manner of death for the two other individuals, as a result of the collision, is homicide," Pittsburgh Public Safety said. "As the driver died as a result of the collision, no charges can be sought in this case."
Employees Laura Meneskie and Parvenna Abdul were killed in the crash. Several others were hurt, including a paramedic and two firefighters who responded.
It was a chaotic scene in June when the car driven by Morgan barreled 200 feet into the building around 11:30 a.m. The crash ignited a fire that quickly spread through the building.
First responders were busy rescuing people who were trapped inside, so they could not get the flames under control for hours.
It wasn’t until around 3:30 p.m. when officials pulled the vehicle from the building.