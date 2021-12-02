By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Clairton City School District is moving to remote learning on Friday after a threat against a school.
In a note on the district's website, Superintendent Ginny Hunt said officials learned of the social media threat against the Clairton Education Center at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday.
“The Clairton Police were immediately notified and are investigating the credibility of the threat,” the note said.
The district said out of an abundance of caution, students and staff are moving to remote learning on Friday.
“Students will follow their school schedule at home virtually through canvas. I will keep you informed as to the progress and results of the investigation when more information becomes available,” Hunt said in the note.