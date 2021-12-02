HOLIDAY SHIPPINGClick here for FedEx, USPS and UPS deadlines
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting another man to death after an argument in Wilkinsburg early Thanksgiving morning has been arrested.

George Booker, 52, was arrested during a traffic stop in Homewood on Thursday, police said.

Around 1 a.m. last Thursday, police were called to a home at the corner of North Avenue and Clair Way for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found 58-year-old Rodney Thornton, who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives learned Thornton and Booker got into an argument before Booker allegedly fired shots, police said.

He’s facing charges of criminal homicide and firearms violations. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he’ll be arraigned.

