Sunny

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sunny may have been returned to us through no fault of his own, but this senior boy doesn’t let that get him down because he is just eager to make new friends. Sunny recently underwent a surgery and will need to come back for some follow-up care, but he is ready to find his new family in the meantime. Sunny would prefer to be the only pet in a home, but that’s only because he deserves all of the love and attention for himself! Come and meet this sweet guy today.

To find out more about how to adopt Sunny, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Ender and Rascal

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ender was born 9/9/21 in a loving foster home along with his 5 siblings. His Mother was Squiggles. He is a gorgeous little boy with a fantastic personality!

To find out more about how to adopt Ender, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rascal needs an experienced pet owner. He is full of energy. Needs exercised. Continued training. Lots of puppy behavior. Plays rough with his sibling but not the foster’s adult dog. Best in home with older kids with his rough playing. Foster is teaching him manners and he is very smart.

To find out more about how to adopt Rascal, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

