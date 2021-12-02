By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Renowned Chef Kevin Sousa and his wife, Megan, are stepping away from their latest restaurant.
Kevin Sousa appeared earlier this week on Pittsburgh Today Live at the Mount Oliver Bodega. The Sousas opened the restaurant and wine shop two months ago.
In a statement, Megan Sousa said their "vision" is no longer aligned with the real estate developers.
It marks another short-term venture for the chef, who was also the founder of Salt of the Earth, Union Pig and Chicken and Superior Motors.