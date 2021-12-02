By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Riders on the Port Authority’s Silver Line will be impacted by maintenance next week.
From Monday through Friday from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, service will be suspended between Library Station and Mesta, the Port Authority said.
During the service suspension, passengers going past Mesta should get off at Lytle and take a bus shuttle, which will service these stops:
OUTBOUND
Bethel Park Park & Ride (Lytle Station) at Brightwood Rd
Brightwood Road at South Park Rd
Brightwood at Monroe
Library at Sarah
Library at Logan Rd
Library at King's School Rd
Library at Beagle Dr
Library opp West Library Park & Ride
Library Station Park & Ride
Silver Line service from downtown to Mesta won’t be affected.