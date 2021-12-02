HOLIDAY SHIPPINGClick here for FedEx, USPS and UPS deadlines
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Light Rail, Local TV, Port Authority

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Riders on the Port Authority’s Silver Line will be impacted by maintenance next week.

From Monday through Friday from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, service will be suspended between Library Station and Mesta, the Port Authority said.

During the service suspension, passengers going past Mesta should get off at Lytle and take a bus shuttle, which will service these stops:

Silver Line service from downtown to Mesta won’t be affected.