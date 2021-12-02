By: KDKA-TV New Staff
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman found shot behind a dumpster next to her husband at an apartment complex in McCandless died by suicide, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.READ MORE: Husband, Wife Shot To Death Behind Dumpster At McCandless Apartment Complex
The woman was identified Wednesday as 25-year-old Molly Beardsley. The medical examiner later released the cause of death as suicide on Thursday. Her husband hasn’t been identified yet.
Officers arrived at The Club At North Hills Apartment Homes on Duncan Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to find a 23-year-old man already dead from at least one gunshot wound. Beardsley was also found shot in the face, police said.
A witness found her gasping for air. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died just before 10 a.m., police said.
Investigators determined the two victims were married and didn’t live at the apartment complex, Allegheny County police said.
No one else was involved in the shooting, and police said there’s no danger to the public.