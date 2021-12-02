By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,143 new coronavirus cases and 128 deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,753,669 cases and 33,649 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,939 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 858 in ICUs.

The state says 15,482,008 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,650,102 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 189,882 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There have been 68,415 cases among residents and 50,604 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,152 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

