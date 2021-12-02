PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – College baseball is coming back to PNC Park!
Next spring, Pitt Baseball will host two of its rivals on the North Shore.
The WVU Mountaineers will come to town on Tuesday, April 19, and Penn State on Tuesday, May 17.
"A special thanks to the Pittsburgh Pirates and their organization for opening their doors and allowing us the play in arguably the best ballpark in the big leagues," said Pitt coach Mike Bell. "A first-class gesture from a first-class organization. We're extremely excited for the opportunity of our student-athletes to compete and create memories of a lifetime against two storied programs, as we continue to play a little backyard ball."
This will be the third season the Pirates will welcome the Panthers to PNC Park.
Both of those games will start at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on the Pirates website at this link.