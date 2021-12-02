By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Robert Spillane became the third player to be placed on the list this week. He was also out at practice Wednesday because of a knee sprain he got against the Bengals.

The team didn’t say if Spillane was a close exposure or tested positive.

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and linebacker T.J. Watt went on Monday. The Steelers did get receiver Ray-Ray McCloud back Wednesday after he’d been on the list since Nov. 23.

The Steelers are looking to get some dignity back against the Ravens Sunday after an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the rival Bengals.

“We stunk it up we’re gonna wallow in our stench for a while and wait for our next opportunity to play football,” Tomlin said earlier in the week.

The Steelers take on the Ravens at Heinz Field on Dec. 5. Kick-off is at 4:25 p.m.