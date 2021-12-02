By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All Pittsburgh Public schools will be in a modified lockdown Friday because of threats on social media.
It’s only a half day for students, but the district said students will have to stay inside, only visitors with appointments can enter and all athletics are canceled.
The lockdown is in response to threats of possible violence against schools on social media, the district said.
School police are working with law enforcement to figure out where the threats came from and the district said the lockdown was added just as a precautionary measure.
The FBI is currently investigating a slew of threats Tuesday against at least a dozen districts in Allegheny County.