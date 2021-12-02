PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today’s going to be a warm one with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

If we hit the 60-degree mark it would be the first of the month. It may not be something as unusual as you are thinking.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Over the past decade, we have seen on average three December days, 27 total days, with temperatures at 60 degrees or higher. While most years saw at least one December day at 60 or higher, we had no 60 degree days in 2017. We saw eight 60 degree days in 2015, the second-most ever for the month.

That’s basically a heatwave for December.

Breaking down today, highs will be near 60 degrees with morning lows near 50. It will be windy with wind gusts possibly topping 35 mph in Pittsburgh. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 20 mph at their peak. While there is a small chance through the day for rain, the best chance will come this afternoon. At its peak, I only have Pittsburgh seeing an isolated rain chance.

The warm weather will likely not be sticking around for long.

Temperatures are set to plummet behind this afternoon’s rain chance with our low temperature likely being hit just before midnight.

Friday highs will just be in the mid to upper 40s along with Saturday.

My preferred model shows a lake effect snow event is possible on Friday morning.

While I do expect some lake effect snow north of I-80, I also have temperatures too warm for it to extend too far south.

Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday looks to be warmer with most of the day dry.

Sunday highs may also hit the 60-degree mark.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.