By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Wilkinsburg police are searching for a missing man who texted his mother to tell her he'd been kidnapped and he believed his life was in danger.
Police said 25-year-old Marvase Spell left his home Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. He texted his mom around 11:05 telling her he’d been kidnapped and “they” were going to kill him, police said.
READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 9,143 New Cases, 128 More Deaths
Investigators consider him a missing and endangered person.
He's described as 5-foot-9, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair, a tattoo of a rose on his neck and several other tattoos on both his arms. He was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas sweatsuit, a red knit cap and glasses, police said. He was also carrying a leopard print backpack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department.