(CBS) – This week as we look toward the AFC East we see a mix match of division foes as the New York Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins host the New York Giants. In the division’s main event we see the 8-4 New England Patriots and the 7-4 Buffalo Bills squaring off for AFC East supremacy.

CBS Boston sports reporter Levan Reid looks at the three AFC East matchups in Week 13.

All times listed are Eastern.

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 5 @ 1:00 p.m.

The Dolphins come into this one riding a four game winning streak and the Giants are also riding high after an upset victory over Philadelphia last week. As Reid looks at this contest he sees a sour day in the sunshine state for the boys in blue.

“All of a sudden, Brian Flores went from we’re going to fire you, Brian Flores to you’re not that bad,” said Reid. “Tua is playing well. I’m not sure if Daniel Jones is going to play, he’s got a neck injury and they’re just moving things around in that team, here in there. So I’ll take the Miami Dolphins playing at home. Plus, it’s in Miami. New York’s going to show up and be like, you know, our season’s over look at the sun and the fun here in Miami, let’s have a good time and the game will take care of itself the way it always does.”

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets Sunday, December 5 @ 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The New York Jets pulled off a gritty victory last week despite missing their top WR and RB. Gang Green’s defense showed up in a major way on the road and pitched a shutout in the second half. The Eagles offense is all predicated on rushing the ball, an area the Jets have struggled to defend this season allowing 4.5 yards per carry. The Eagles are 11-0 historically against the Jets. With a win, New York would not only end Philly’s undefeated streak but would also move to .500 at home on the year.

“Whenever you play the Jets, it’s that homecoming game where it’s like Alabama playing Norwood High School,” Boston’s Levan Reid said. “This is your get-right game. This is when you pad your stats. This is where your agent takes the tape and says ‘see what you did in this game, this is what we’re gonna bring to the other teams. The Eagles are going to beat the Jets. They’re gonna wallop the Jets.”

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Monday, December 6 @ 8:15 on CBS

The Patriots comes into week 13 on a six game win streak and have jumped to the top of the division. Buffalo has played .500 ball since week 7 flip flopping wins and loses each week during that span. The Bills are undefeated within the division sporting a perfect 3-0 record while the Pats sit at 2-1 in AFC East contests. When it comes to this heavyweight bout, Reid is all in on his local team.

“Big brother taking on little brother,” Reid said. “Little brother started to take over the division, and big brother came knocking on the door. And little brother’s like ‘what are you doing here already? You took over for 20, you leave for one and you’re already back. I already changed the locks.’ I’ll take the Patriots in this game, riding a six-game winning streak. They look like they’re playing well. They feel like they’re playing well. More pressure on Buffalo to win this game, because they play Tampa the week after that. So the Patriots get into this game. They have the young quarterback. They know what they do well. Buffalo still trying to figure that out. Josh Allen and his arrogant arm, out there trying to throw the ball through everybody. But I’ll take the Patriots in this game.”