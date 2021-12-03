By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,301 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the new cases, 634 are confirmed cases and 667 are probable.
The Health Department says that the probable cases reflect rapid test results, likely having been administered surrounding the holiday gatherings and recent travel.
There have been 9,351 total hospitalizations and 152,840 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,464.
