By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh skyline is lit up to push the Heisman Trophy campaign of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh has a “Heisman 2 Pickett” light projection on Friday night.

HEISMAN 2 PICKETT ✨ ✨ ✨ Pittsburgh’s skyline is alight tonight for the @HeismanTrophy campaign of outstanding Pitt QB Kenny Pickett!#H2P » https://t.co/pY4cQfrds1 pic.twitter.com/VPHEKIJ2Xc — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 4, 2021

“Pittsburgh’s skyline is alight tonight for the @HeismanTrophy campaign of outstanding Pitt QB Kenny Pickett!” Pitt football posted to Twitter.

“We have Bat Signals & @kennypickett10 Signals!” the City of Pittsburgh tweeted.

Pickett is a candidate for the Heisman, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The quarterback was recently named the ACC Player Of The Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

In 12 games this season, Pickett has thrown for 4,066 yards and 40 touchdowns. Pickett also has four rushing scores, taking his total TDs so far this season to 44. He is the first Pitt quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and score 40 touchdowns in a season.

Pickett and the Panthers play Wake Forest in the ACC Football Championship game on Saturday in Charlotte.