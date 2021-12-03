By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) –
Despite being a constant refrain from Pat McAfee on his daily radio show, today we just cannot do that.
McAfee, the Pittsburgh native, and former Indianapolis Colts punter gave back to his hometown on Thursday, donating $2 million to Plum Athletics.
"Living Room Sports" With Pat McAfee
During his time at Plum, he was a three-sport athlete, playing football, volleyball, and soccer.
From there, McAfee went on to play as a kicker at West Virginia from 2005-2008.
"I am so lucky I grew up in Plum," McAfee said on KDKA's Living Room Sports in June 2020. "Hardworking people, great people, and the greatest sandwich shop in the world – Rudy's Subs."
For eight seasons, McAfee “kicked balls,” as he describes it, for the Indianapolis Colts. After retiring in 2016, McAfee turned to the media business, starting his own podcast.