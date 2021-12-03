By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,127 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,763,796 cases and 33,746 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,928 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 837 in ICUs.

The state says 15,557,620 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,664,274 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 199,803 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There have been 68,507 cases among residents and 50,779 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,160 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

