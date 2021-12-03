By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's the holidays and that means it's also the giving season.
So, are we Pennsylvanians generous or greedy?
According to search volume data from Google, phrases such as "gift ideas," "wrapping paper" and other holiday phrases, North Dakota came in first.
It was followed by Utah, Idaho, New York, and South Dakota.
Pennsylvania came in at 9th.
Our neighbors to the west, Ohio and West Virginia, came in 11th and 18th, respectively.
Alaska ranked 50th.