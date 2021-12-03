By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were arrested overnight for their involvement in an alleged string of robberies and a carjacking.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers received a report of a robbery in progress in the city’s Northview Heights neighborhood just before midnight on Thursday.

The caller reported to police that four men held victims at gunpoint and demanded their car, phones, and money. The men allegedly said they would kill the victims if they didn’t comply.

A short time later, four men matching the same description provided to police allegedly robbed another man near James Street on the North Side.

Police say that four people were taken into custody at two locations along East Ohio Street.

The car that was demanded from the victims in Northview Heights was recovered on the North Side, as well.

According to police, two of the suspects were processed as juveniles. The other two suspects were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.