By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety is upping patrols for watch parties and celebrations when the Pitt Panthers take on Wake Forest in the ACC Championship.

While the game is in North Carolina, Public Safety said it expects large crowds Saturday, especially in Oakland and on the South Side.

Pittsburgh police will have extra officers on patrol along with its mounted, motorcycle, bicycle and K-9 units. Firefighters and paramedics as well as University of Pittsburgh and state police will also help.

On top of extra patrol, there will be temporary light towers placed in busy areas that need extra lighting, Public Safety said.

The department is also reminding residents about upholstered furniture and mattresses ordinances, saying furniture isn’t allowed outside unless it’s the evening before trash collection.

“We appreciate that this is a big game for Pitt and that many more fans than usual will likely be coming out to support the team and hopefully celebrate a win. However, there will be zero tolerance for property damage or violence of any kind and police will be on high alert for impaired drivers,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich in a press release.