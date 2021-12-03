By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Chick-Fil-A, KFC, and Popeyes all may have some competition in the near future.
According to a report from the Trib, Raising Cane’s is looking at opening some locations here in Pittsburgh.
Raising Cane's is expected to open restaurants in Keystone State in 2022 and that includes Pittsburgh.
The restaurants in the Pittsburgh area could be open by the end of 2022 or early in 2023, but an exact location is not yet known.
The chain has expanded rapidly in the past several years, opening nearly 600 locations in 31 states.
While they have yet to expand into Pennsylvania, they do have 60 locations in our neighbors to the west in Ohio.