By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops are coming to Pittsburgh.
The groups will be at Heinz Hall on April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Known for hits like "My Girl" and "The Way You Do The Things You Do," The Temptations have sold tens of millions of albums. With 24 Top 40 hits to their name, The Four Tops were inducted in the Hall of Fame in the 90s.
Tickets go on sale online on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and can also be bought by calling the box office at 412-392-4900.