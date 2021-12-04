By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a stabbing late Friday night at a 7 Eleven/Sunoco in Castle Shannon.READ MORE: Beaver County Community Raising Funds For Police Officer Wanting A Wheelchair-Accessible Van For His Son
Castle Shannon Police say 3 employees at the Eleven/Sunoco gas station on Mt Lebanon Boulevard called to report an assault around 7:30 p.m. last night.
An argument between a patron and employee escalated, according to police, leading to the patron allegedly stabbing the clerk in the arm.READ MORE: Seven Springs Opens For The Season This Weekend
The clerk is in stable condition.
The patron is thought to have fled the gas station on foot.
Police say witnesses described the patron as being around 5 feet tall and dressed in all black, with a beanie cap and face mask.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Safety Urging People To Behave Responsibly During Pitt ACC Championship Game
They ask anyone with any information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident itself to contact them at 412-473-3056 or 911.