AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A police department in Beaver County and a community are pulling together to help an officer and his family who are in need.

Ambridge Police Officer Jason Seng’s been on the force full-time for 13 years.

He also works part-time in nearby Baden.

Off the job, officer Seng stays busy helping his wife care for their son, Collin, who is non-verbal and confined to a wheelchair.

“My son was born with a partial dilution in his 18th chromosome, which is very rare,” Seng said. “He’s totally dependent on us.”

Right now, getting Collin in and out of the family’s van is difficult, so Seng’s fellow officers and the community are raising money to convert the family’s van into a wheelchair-accessible one.

“It’s going to be so much easier for my wife to do this even myself to get him into the van. He is getting big,“ Seng said.

The end goal is $30,000.

“It’s very humbling very humbling to see that,” Seng said.

Coming together, helping a police officer in need.

“I spent 13 years there,” Seng said. “It’s very nice for me to see that I made that big of an impact that they want to help me out.”

If you want to donate, there’s a jar at the Ambridge Police station.