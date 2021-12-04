By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl Nia Ivanisin.READ MORE: Seven Springs Opens For The Season This Weekend
Harmony Township Police say she was at a friend’s home in Ambridge and was last heard from around 11 p.m. last night.
She was last seen wearing a White Nike sweatshirt with a hood and grey sweatpants with black stripes.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Safety Urging People To Behave Responsibly During Pitt ACC Championship Game
She is described as being 5’2, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.
MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle A Blaze Overnight In South Union Township
Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call Beaver County 911.