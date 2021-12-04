CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
NORTH HILLS (KDKA) – On a typical day, members of the North Hills Special Response Team are called on to protect and serve the community.

However, on Saturday, they served the community in another way.

They collected dozens of donations along with the Marine Corps Reserve for the Toys For Tots campaign.

All of the toys collected will be delivered to kids in the area for Christmas.