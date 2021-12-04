PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt is trying to cap off their best season in 40 years with ACC title.

The game is expected to draw a huge crowd for people who will be watching the game, so Pittsburgh Public Safety is doing some game preparation of their own.

Naturally, Oakland and the South Side are expected to be the busiest areas tonight, and Public Safety says they’ll have extra officers out.

University police along with state police will have mounted officers, motorcycle, bike and K-9 units ready in case things get rowdy.

Temporary light towers will also be placed near businesses that may need more lighting.

Public Safety says they hope everybody can celebrate a Pitt win, but there will be zero tolerance for any property damage or violence.

And police will be on high alert for any drunk drivers.